/
/
wausau
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:15 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Wausau, WI📍
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
623 S 6th Avenue
623 South 6th Avenue, Wausau, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1314 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Are you looking for a great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in a great location in the heart of Wausau? Your search stops here! This cozy house has a large living room and dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
825 S 8TH AVENUE
825 South 8th Avenue, Wausau, WI
Studio
$1,267
18997 sqft
$1267 depending on the space for lease.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3552 STEWART AVENUE
3552 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI
Studio
$5,000
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3552 STEWART AVENUE in Wausau. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
330 GRAND AVENUE
330 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI
Studio
$350
420 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Traffic count exceeds 20,000 vehicles per day. Flexible office space for lease on Grand Avenue in Wausau. Six separate suites ranging in size from 260 square feet to 2,200 square feet. Rental rates are all inclusive.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
825 PLUMER STREET
825 Plumer Street, Wausau, WI
Studio
$3,753
18000 sqft
Price is $3753 depending on the space and/or tenant needs.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
327 E KENT STREET
327 East Kent Street, Wausau, WI
Studio
$1,095
1466 sqft
Nice retail/office space centrally located off Grand Ave in Wausau. Very reasonable and affordable rental rate of $1,095 per month plus utilities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
202 GRAND AVENUE
202 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI
Studio
$1,595
1700 sqft
Nice well maintained office space within walking distance of the Marathon County Courthouse. This space features 2 oversized executive offices, breathtaking conference room with gas fireplace, additional office, and inviting waiting area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
112 W. Strowbridge St. #02
112 West Strowbridge Street, Wausau, WI
1 Bedroom
$520
570 sqft
1 and 2 bedroom, one bath Apartments available. Range, Refrigerator, and Window Blinds. Lots of cabinets for kitchen storage. Large bedrooms and closets. 5x8 Storage Space, Outside Parking. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Wausau
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
615 GRAND AVENUE
615 South Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI
Studio
$2,300
3190 sqft
Many possibilities for this location!! For the past 33 years this has been operated as a pretty successful used car lot.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
121 SKELLY STREET
121 Skelly Street, Schofield, WI
Studio
$1,195
1337 sqft
This professional office building has a reception area, 3 individual offices with windows and a large meeting room. There are 2 bathrooms and also a utility room. There is a large parking lot in back. Owner can remodel to suit a tenant's needs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Wausau, the median rent is $472 for a studio, $579 for a 1-bedroom, $744 for a 2-bedroom, and $933 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wausau, check out our monthly Wausau Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wausau from include Stevens Point.