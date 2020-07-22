/
/
portage county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
4 Apartments for rent in Portage County, WI📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3260 CHURCH STREET
3260 Church Street, Stevens Point, WI
Studio
$2,250
4236 sqft
"For Lease" nearly 4000 square foot retail space for only $2250 per month. NNN Costs of $3.50/square foot being $1225 per month for a total of $3475/month. Reception area, conference room, private side entry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2715 POST ROAD
2715 Post Road, Whiting, WI
Studio
$15,830
4218 sqft
Very nice professional office commercial building. Property is handicapped accessible and has lawn irrigation system. This property has excellent parking, attractive exterior with new shingles, and is available for lease.
Results within 5 miles of Portage County
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3031 PLOVER ROAD
3031 Plover Road, Biron, WI
Studio
$2,250
3600 sqft
This 3,600 Sq Ft building offers many flexible uses from retail office use, service, assembly and light manufacturing. Currently it is divided into approximately 1/2 office/retail and 1/2 production/warehouse.
Results within 10 miles of Portage County
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 6th St
310 6th Street, Mosinee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1587 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home! - This 3 Bedroom home has a very nice kitchen with lots of cabinets.