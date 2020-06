Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly bocce court clubhouse range

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry

With a picnic area, community room, laundry facility, and more, Oak Valley has something for everyone. This tobacco-free community features 1-bedroom apartments with energy efficient electric appliances, including refrigerator and range. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Curve-In Caf, Rock Coffee House, and Redgranite Elementary School, and 15 minutes from Walmart.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Oak Valley home. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4221437)