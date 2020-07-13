/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Prairie, WI
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,194
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Prairie
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
10 Units Available
White Caps
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$810
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1112 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
136 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,149
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Prairie
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2020 53rd St Upper
2020 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Unit Upper Available 09/01/20 ALL BILLS PAID! , FURNISHED TOO! 1person 45+ - Property Id: 231641 ALL BILLS PAID! Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Off-Street Parking, 8'X10' Shed.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Endee
4826 45th Ave
4826 45th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. detached garage and large basement. This house is in a great neighborhood! Come see this house and make it your home today! Contact GRT, LLC. 8479151444. (RLNE3970034)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
6614 15th Avenue
6614 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer. Move in ready! (RLNE5845273)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1503 68th Street
1503 68th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
Charming Bungalow - Modern 3 bedroom home with large kitchen and formal dining room. Large living room with wood floors, 2 contemporary bathrooms, and large yard. (RLNE4919085)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Wilson
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
St. Joe's
6709 25th Ave
6709 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Road Park
3301 Colgate Avenue
3301 Colgate Avenue, Zion, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
See it to believe it ! It's rare you find modern and luxury looking fully upgraded almost brand new looking, very well managed apartment rental unit in Zion ! Everything upgraded in September 2019 ! Nice and spacious bright 2 bed and 1 bath unit in
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Estates
39205 N Delany Rd
39205 North Delany Road, Wadsworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2060 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home with Big Fenced in Yard - Property Id: 318274 Newly renovated, freshly painted and well maintained home featuring three bedrooms & two bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Pleasant Prairie
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$760
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
519 South Elmwood Avenue
519 South Elmwood Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
792 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Georgetown
3603 Princess Place
3603 Princess Pl, Racine, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1190 sqft
3603 Princess Place Available 08/15/20 Immaculate super cute 3 bedroom town home with finished basement! $1395 - Immaculate super cute 3 bedroom town home with finished basement and large deck off back which leads to nice fenced in backyard! Huge
