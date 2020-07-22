Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in De Pere, WI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in De Pere should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1224 South Erie Street - 2
1224 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1234 South Erie Street - 3
1234 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1220 South Erie Street
1220 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020 All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.
Results within 5 miles of De Pere

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Navarino
715 Chicago Street
715 Chicago Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
715 Chicago Street Available 09/01/20 715 Chicago Street - This 2-Story fully renovated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with first floor laundry hook ups. Located conveniently on the bus line. Pet friendly, cats and dogs allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Norwood
1103 13th Avenue
1103 13th Avenue, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1230 sqft
1103 13th Avenue Available 10/01/20 1103 13th Avenue - Quaint single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.  Patio doors lead to huge deck.  Spacious dormer bedroom upstairs. Detached 2 car garage.  Convenient location near W. Mason St.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1318 Lacount Road
1318 Lacount Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath 1 car side by side in a great neighborhood. Features a fireplace and nice outdoor area. Many updates include flooring, appliances, furnaces and roof. Downstairs has a non-conforming window and can be a 3rd BR.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Astor East River
1115 Suydam Street
1115 Suydam Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
A nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath home. Invisible Fence with 2 dog collars (Security Deposit required). 2 Car Garage with Opener Basement Tenant responsible for all Utilities, Snow removal and Lawn care.
Results within 10 miles of De Pere

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1028 Coppens Rd
1028 Coppens Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Contemporary Townhome Style Furnished 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 308441 Enjoy this contemporary and spacious 3 bedroom fully furnished townhouse style option located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Highway 43.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
523 Spinnaker Lane - A
523 Spinnaker Lane, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$550
700 sqft
Structure Type: Complex.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in De Pere, WI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in De Pere should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in De Pere may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in De Pere. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

