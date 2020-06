Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!! Make Maplewood Your Home!! Contact Casey at (920) 660-9438 or caseym@nieblerproperties.com - Come see these lovely two-story townhomes located just a few blocks from the Fox River and near Oshkosh's downtown district. Enjoy the light from your second-floor balcony or relax off your front stoop overlooking the large front yard. We'll provide a range and refrigerator, and you can select a unit with laundry equipment already set up or bring your own washer and dryer. APPLY NOW FOR FREE PRE-APPROVAL, or give our experienced management staff a call today.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5518052)