Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

Fairview Heights

719 Fair Street · (608) 987-2021
Location

719 Fair Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$527

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
bocce court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Fairview Heights is an elderly community located in Mineral Point, Wisconsin that serves residents 62 and older. Our community is tobacco-free, offers barrier-free units, and offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, community room, on-site office, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include electric appliances. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from New Middle School, 4 minutes from Mineral Point High School, Mineral Point Railroad Museum, Soldiers Memorial Park, Cruise Inn Bar & Grill, Red Roosters Caf, Gray Dog Deli, and Fatboy Slims, 15 minutes from Piggly Wiggly, The Springate Mall, and Walmart.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Fairview Heights home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3481980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

