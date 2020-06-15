Amenities

Fairview Heights is an elderly community located in Mineral Point, Wisconsin that serves residents 62 and older. Our community is tobacco-free, offers barrier-free units, and offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, community room, on-site office, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include electric appliances. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from New Middle School, 4 minutes from Mineral Point High School, Mineral Point Railroad Museum, Soldiers Memorial Park, Cruise Inn Bar & Grill, Red Roosters Caf, Gray Dog Deli, and Fatboy Slims, 15 minutes from Piggly Wiggly, The Springate Mall, and Walmart.

