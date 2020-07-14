Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground

Springtree Apartments is a relaxed community in an incredible neighborhood. Come live in one of the friendliest apartments in Middleton, WI and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes and thoughtful amenities. Located in Middleton, WI our community is right behind Allen Blvd and Century Avenue and off of University Avenue in Madison. Springtree Apartments is just minutes away from University of Wisconsin and Madison College, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Madison has to offer.



Springtree Apartments offers its residents unique one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a fitness center, business center and a pool heated year-round, with sundeck and lounge furniture.



Enjoy a stroll through our pet-friendly community or have a day out in nearby Madison. Walk to Lake Mendota, numerous Middleton parks, Pheasant Branch Nature Preserve Trails, schools, restaurants, shops and more! You de