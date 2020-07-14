All apartments in Middleton
Springtree Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

Springtree Apartments

2615 Amherst Rd · (843) 507-4520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in Special! Move in by 8/15/2020 and take $400 off your total move in cost on all of our 1 bedroom floor plans!
Location

2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI 53562
Amherst

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 631706 · Avail. Aug 22

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 261520 · Avail. Jul 31

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 261524 · Avail. Jul 20

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 632327 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 633979 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 631506 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springtree Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Springtree Apartments is a relaxed community in an incredible neighborhood. Come live in one of the friendliest apartments in Middleton, WI and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes and thoughtful amenities. Located in Middleton, WI our community is right behind Allen Blvd and Century Avenue and off of University Avenue in Madison. Springtree Apartments is just minutes away from University of Wisconsin and Madison College, as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Madison has to offer.

Springtree Apartments offers its residents unique one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes, in addition to exclusive amenities such as a fitness center, business center and a pool heated year-round, with sundeck and lounge furniture.

Enjoy a stroll through our pet-friendly community or have a day out in nearby Madison. Walk to Lake Mendota, numerous Middleton parks, Pheasant Branch Nature Preserve Trails, schools, restaurants, shops and more! You de

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Additional storage is available to rent each month if needed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springtree Apartments have any available units?
Springtree Apartments has 13 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Springtree Apartments have?
Some of Springtree Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springtree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Springtree Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Special! Move in by 8/15/2020 and take $400 off your total move in cost on all of our 1 bedroom floor plans!
Is Springtree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Springtree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Springtree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Springtree Apartments offers parking.
Does Springtree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Springtree Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Springtree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Springtree Apartments has a pool.
Does Springtree Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Springtree Apartments has accessible units.
Does Springtree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springtree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Springtree Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Springtree Apartments has units with air conditioning.
