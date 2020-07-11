/
apartments with washer dryer
58 Apartments for rent in Mequon, WI with washer-dryer
30 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Results within 1 mile of Mequon
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
1 Unit Available
1475 E Fairy Chasm Rd
1475 East Fairy Chasm Road, Bayside, WI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2846 sqft
Discover this lovely Cape Cod down a private drive in Bayside and close to the lake. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, this home has space for all, including a coveted first-floor master suite. Enjoy all four seasons in a window-lined and bright sunroom.
Results within 5 miles of Mequon
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
15 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1087 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
14 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
12 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
6 Units Available
Granville Station
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
13 Units Available
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
8 Units Available
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Contact for Availability
Granville Station
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
3 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
1 Unit Available
6212 N Willow Glen Ln
6212 North Willow Glen Lane, Glendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Glendale - Property Id: 303524 Charming Cape Cod home situated on dead end street.
1 Unit Available
Bradley Estates
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.
Results within 10 miles of Mequon
19 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
12 Units Available
Lower East Side
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,390
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
51 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
