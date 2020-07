Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

101 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Located in North Menomonie. Includes Refrigerator, above the Range Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. Approximately 940 SQFT. Two Bedroom One Bathroom. IN UNIT LAUNDRY!!! Natural Gas Forced Air Furnace and Central A/C!!! Please give us a call to schedule a tour or if you have any questions!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/menomonie-wi?lid=13485879



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903332)