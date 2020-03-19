1311 Broadway St N

Amenities

parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking

1311 N Broadway St Menomonie, WI 54751



VERY VISIBLE COMMERCIAL SPACE ON A MAIN THOROUGH THROUGH!

Located at the corner of Broadway and Elm Ave

Smithery II Jeweler, State Farm Insurance Agency, Walgreen's, and many banking institutes within a short walking/driving distance.



This Commercial Office Space provides 1,289 Sq Ft + extra storage space!

2 year lease is preferred, shorter lease possible with negotiation.

$1000/month with snow removal included!

Approximately 6 employee parking spaces in the back and customer parking in the front.

10x10 office room with a possible 10x10 2nd office space or mail room.



Bonus - Office furniture can be included; 5 desks, file cabinets, office chairs, and customer seats.



Utilities will be the responsibility of the renter



Please call 715-514-5440 for a showing or more information.



This property is managed by Chippewa Valley Property Management