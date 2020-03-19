All apartments in Menomonie
1311 Broadway St N
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

1311 Broadway St N

1311 Broadway Street South · (715) 514-5440
Location

1311 Broadway Street South, Menomonie, WI 54751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
1311 N Broadway St Menomonie, WI 54751

VERY VISIBLE COMMERCIAL SPACE ON A MAIN THOROUGH THROUGH!
Located at the corner of Broadway and Elm Ave
Smithery II Jeweler, State Farm Insurance Agency, Walgreen's, and many banking institutes within a short walking/driving distance.

This Commercial Office Space provides 1,289 Sq Ft + extra storage space!
2 year lease is preferred, shorter lease possible with negotiation.
$1000/month with snow removal included!
Approximately 6 employee parking spaces in the back and customer parking in the front.
10x10 office room with a possible 10x10 2nd office space or mail room.

Bonus - Office furniture can be included; 5 desks, file cabinets, office chairs, and customer seats.

Utilities will be the responsibility of the renter

Please call 715-514-5440 for a showing or more information.

This property is managed by Chippewa Valley Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Broadway St N have any available units?
1311 Broadway St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menomonie, WI.
Is 1311 Broadway St N currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Broadway St N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Broadway St N pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Broadway St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menomonie.
Does 1311 Broadway St N offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Broadway St N does offer parking.
Does 1311 Broadway St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Broadway St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Broadway St N have a pool?
No, 1311 Broadway St N does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Broadway St N have accessible units?
No, 1311 Broadway St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Broadway St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Broadway St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Broadway St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Broadway St N does not have units with air conditioning.
