3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Menomonee Falls, WI
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
12 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
Results within 1 mile of Menomonee Falls
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
New Butler
4978 N 125th St A
4978 North 125th Street, Butler, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
4978 N 125th Street, Butler, WI 53007 - Property Id: 100046 Duplex Upper Unit. $1250/ Month + $100 per extra roommate (no additional fee for spouse or children). Immediate occupancy. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Menomonee Falls
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1280 sqft
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1389 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
28 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
4376 N 76th St
4376 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
Available 09/01/20 76th st upper - Property Id: 85873 This super large 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath duplex is yours to call home! This unit features dining nook, formal dining area, generous bedrooms, built-in range and oven. Laundry hookup in basement.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1920 N Fairhaven Blvd
1920 Fairhaven Blvd, Elm Grove, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch Home - Available NOW - 1920 N Fairhaven Blvd Elm Grove, WI 53122 Description: Stunning Ranch home in Elm Grove WI just outside of Milwaukee.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Meadow
9216 W Allyn St
9216 West Allyn Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2443 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Townhouse is ready to be leased. This is a very spacious unit has a dishwasher other appliances not included but available upon request. It does have central air, with two parking spaces in the back.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
15180 Marilyn Dr
15180 Marilyn Drive, Elm Grove, WI
COMING SOON Stunning 4 Bdrm Condo in Elm Grove - APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed - AVAILABLE 07/15 https://whmilwaukee.appfolio.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Melody View
8928 West Portage Street
8928 West Portage Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! Excellent ranch home with 3 bedrooms & 1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
12400 Elmhurst Parkway
12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove, WI
12400 Elmhurst Parkway Available 08/01/20 Elm Grove 4 Bedroom Single Family Home - Fully Updated - Available 8/1 - 12400 Elmhurst Parkway, Elm Grove WI 53122 Description: Impressive Ranch style home located in Elm Grove.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Nash Park
3316 N 77th Street
3316 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Spring
7230 W. Grantosa Dr - 1
7230 West Grantosa Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1010 sqft
THIS UNIT IS NOW RENTED Single Family residence
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Silver Spring
5381 N. 66th Street
5381 North 66th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
5381 N. 66th Street Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Single Family with Large Yard! - This three bedroom single family home is a ranch style located in Milwaukee's northwest side. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Long View
7923 W Herbert Avenue
7923 West Herbert Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
943 sqft
Located right off of Grantosa Dr and a short distance from Vogel Park, local shopping and area restaurants this newly updated 3 bedroom ranch features original hardwood floors, built-ins, spacious kitchen with stove/oven, refrigerator, and
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Menomonee River Hills
7928 W Clovernook St
7928 West Clovernook Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
967 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Single Family Home is READY to be LEASED by (08-01-20). This house features hardwood floors, a patio for the backyard. A driveway and garage for parking. Applications requirements are 550 minimum credit score, NO evictions.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Long View
5148 N 77th St Upper
5148 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Sunny, Spacious, Updated 3-Bd, 1-BA Upper Unit - Property Id: 320303 Sunny, spacious, and updated best describes this 3-Bd, 1-BA Upper Duplex! Sensibly divided this upper unit offers over 1000 sq./ft.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
4528 N 68th St
4528 North 68th Street, Milwaukee, WI
Located just south of Hampton Avenue and a short distance from shopping and local restaurants, this 4 bedroom 1.5 bath mid-century home features a very large kitchen with eat-in area. Huge living room with mid-century wood featured entrance.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Spring
7053 W Herbert Avenue
7053 West Herbert Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
963 sqft
Located a block from Grantosa Dr in a quiet tucked away neighborhood, this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home has been fully updated with newer flooring throughout, beautiful tiling, newer appliances, and plenty of natural light in the kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Menomonee Falls
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1523 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6212 N Willow Glen Ln
6212 North Willow Glen Lane, Glendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Glendale - Property Id: 303524 Charming Cape Cod home situated on dead end street.
