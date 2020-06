Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage

This energy efficient 4 Plex has an open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings. It has an attached 2+ car finished garage with garage door opener and 2 remotes. There are a lot of spacious closets; as well as, additional storage in the garage. There is also a large shared lawn. It is a NO pets and NO smoking property. We're looking for a 16 month Lease, expiring June 1, 2021. All subsequent renewal Leases will be 1 year Leases.