420 Jackson Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Powell-Hood-Hamilton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. No Smoking on rental premises and No pets allowed on rental premises. Direct Deposit only for Monthly rent. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact PM Properties at 608-769-2397 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.