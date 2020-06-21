All apartments in La Crosse
420 Jackson Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

420 Jackson Street

420 Jackson Street · (608) 769-2397
Location

420 Jackson Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Powell-Hood-Hamilton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. No Smoking on rental premises and No pets allowed on rental premises. Direct Deposit only for Monthly rent. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact PM Properties at 608-769-2397 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Jackson Street have any available units?
420 Jackson Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Jackson Street have?
Some of 420 Jackson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Jackson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crosse.
Does 420 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Jackson Street does offer parking.
Does 420 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 420 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 Jackson Street has units with air conditioning.
