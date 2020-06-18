All apartments in La Crosse
1534 Liberty St.
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:40 AM

1534 Liberty St.

1534 Liberty Street · (608) 782-3776 ext. 101
Location

1534 Liberty Street, La Crosse, WI 54603

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1534 Liberty St. · Avail. now

$815

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home For Rent AVAILABLE NOW! - Spring is here. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is all updated inside and ready to move in. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops & sink. Cabinets have soft close drawers and tons of storage. New oven & refrigerator included. Tile shower surround, new vanity, stool and flooring in the bathroom. Brand new energy efficient windows filling the home with natural light. Freshly painted interior. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Home has lots of storage with front, back & side porch. Two car parking pad & outdoor storage shed. Gas forced air furnace. Electric dryer/washer hookup available. Walking distance to schools & grocery store. No pets allowed. Rent is $815 per month. Security deposit is the same as one month's rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Apply online and view a video tour of the home at bensonmanagement.com or call our office with questions at 608-782-3776. (Due to COVID-19 we will not be scheduling in-person showings temporarily).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Liberty St. have any available units?
1534 Liberty St. has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1534 Liberty St. have?
Some of 1534 Liberty St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Liberty St. currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Liberty St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Liberty St. pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Liberty St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crosse.
Does 1534 Liberty St. offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Liberty St. does offer parking.
Does 1534 Liberty St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Liberty St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Liberty St. have a pool?
No, 1534 Liberty St. does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Liberty St. have accessible units?
No, 1534 Liberty St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Liberty St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Liberty St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Liberty St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Liberty St. does not have units with air conditioning.
