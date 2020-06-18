1534 Liberty St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets carpet

UPDATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home For Rent AVAILABLE NOW! - Spring is here. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is all updated inside and ready to move in. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops & sink. Cabinets have soft close drawers and tons of storage. New oven & refrigerator included. Tile shower surround, new vanity, stool and flooring in the bathroom. Brand new energy efficient windows filling the home with natural light. Freshly painted interior. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Home has lots of storage with front, back & side porch. Two car parking pad & outdoor storage shed. Gas forced air furnace. Electric dryer/washer hookup available. Walking distance to schools & grocery store. No pets allowed. Rent is $815 per month. Security deposit is the same as one month's rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Apply online and view a video tour of the home at bensonmanagement.com or call our office with questions at 608-782-3776. (Due to COVID-19 we will not be scheduling in-person showings temporarily).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680634)