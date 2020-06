Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

SEE OUR VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/pysRX1ea4uc



Beautiful Queen Ann home in Astor Park with many quality updates done to the home in the last 9 years. Hardwood floors throughout. Totally new kitchen with Granite counters, Painted white cabinetry, center island; 3 new bathrooms including a master bathroom with tile floors and walk-in tile shower. All 4 bedrooms upstairs. 3rd floor has potential to add more living space. Lots of storage. Spacious living room and family room.



Kitchen Length: 18 Width: 11

Dining Room Length: 18 Width: 12

Living Room Length: 13 Width: 19

Family Room Length: 12 Width: 12

Master Bedroom Length: 14 Width: 13

Bedroom 2 Length: 13 Width: 12

Bedroom 3 Length: 18 Width: 11

Bedroom 4 Length: 11 Width: 9

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.