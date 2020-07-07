131 South Main Street, Unit 430

Amenities

Come see this beautiful one of a kind luxury three bedroom and two bathroom penthouse apartment located in the Zimmerman Apartment Building on the corner of 2nd and Main St in downtown Fond du Lac. This unit has it's own unique floor plan you have to see to appreciate. All the units are brand new including stainless steel appliances, flooring, fixtures, and far too many additional amenities to list. This is the only unit in the building that includes a laundry room for your convenience. Security is a priority and a state of the art key fob system has been installed with customizable access for each floor and also a brand new elevator. This unit measures a wonderful 1500 square feet. The vaulted ceilings and large windows create a beautiful open concept and provides an excellent view of downtown Fond du Lac.



Structure Type: Apartment.



Number of Bedrooms: 3



Number of Bathrooms: 2



Utilities included with rent: Water.



Utilities paid by tenant: Electric, gas, heat.



Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility.



Pets: Sorry- no pets.



Parking: Off street parking.



Laundry: Washer and dryer in unit.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.

If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.



If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”

Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.

Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.



PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:

PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.

Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.



Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”

Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.

El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.