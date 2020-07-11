/
50 Apartments for rent in Fitchburg, WI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1208 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Swan Creek
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
$975
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxury living when you select an apartment in Fitchburg, WI, that’s part of Swan Creek Apartment Homes.You’ll love our comfortable homes, supportive community with plenty of amenities, and excellent location.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,036
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1144 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, 6
2347 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in a wooded setting, carpet, vinyl floor in kitchen and bath. Walk-in closet, air conditioning, laundry in unit. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Tenant pays electric only. To schedule a walk-through, call us at 608-238-2044.
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
Allied
Avalon Madison Village
4647 Atticus Way, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1400 sqft
Nestled right off of Verona Road, our ideal location is located on Madisons beautiful west side.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
4203 Wanetah Trail
4203 Wanetah Trail, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,930
2600 sqft
UNFURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL: NOW - 7/23/2020! Tons of space, incredible location! Large, family home in the highly sought-after Nakoma neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1541 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
Brownstone on Old Sauk
8502 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1003 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: The Brownstone on Old Sauk is unlike other luxury apartments in Madison, Wisconsin.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
Brownridge Terrace
639 Pleasant View Rd, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,080
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1192 sqft
A Steve & Laurel Brown Signature Residence: Brownridge Terrace is the community for anyone who loves outdoor living, meeting their neighbors and connecting with others.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$973
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
The West End
154 W End Cir, Verona, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1166 sqft
Each apartment comes with beautiful design finishes and the style you'd expect from a Steve Brown Apartments community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
Yorktown Apartments
10 Coronado Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Yorktown is an established apartment community that provides a comfortable and convenient living experience. The property was designed to offer you as much privacy as possible, while being located in an accessible location.
Last updated July 10 at 10:11am
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Last updated July 10 at 06:58am
Downtown Madison
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Last updated July 10 at 10:12am
Marquette
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Last updated July 10 at 10:09am
Marquette
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Last updated July 3 at 04:12am
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 06:56am
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Last updated July 10 at 10:11am
Marquette
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Last updated June 15 at 06:49am
Marquette
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
