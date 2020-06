Amenities

Great location if you are connecting to I-43, Highway 50, or Rt. 12. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper condo has in unit laundry, all appliances, and it is available for Move in July 1st. Owner will consider one pet on a case by case basis with additional security deposit. Max of 4 occupants. Proper 24 hours notice to current renters is required.