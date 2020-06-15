All apartments in Elk Mound
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

312 1/2 University St

312 1/2 University St · (952) 221-4484
Location

312 1/2 University St, Elk Mound, WI 54739

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $740 · Avail. Jul 1

$740

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Small town, Country Setting apartment - Property Id: 104603

A private, safe and secure apt in Elk Mound, WI. Situated next to 80 acres of open pasture/farm land and local schools. 10 minute car drive to Eau Claire or Menomonie, WI. Retro farm house, newly remodeled bathroom, new carpets and newly painted, earth tone color walls. Pet allowed with an additional $35/per month added to rent. Only 1 pet (cat or dog) allowed.
Property Id 104603

(RLNE5843188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

