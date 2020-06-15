312 1/2 University St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Small town, Country Setting apartment - Property Id: 104603
A private, safe and secure apt in Elk Mound, WI. Situated next to 80 acres of open pasture/farm land and local schools. 10 minute car drive to Eau Claire or Menomonie, WI. Retro farm house, newly remodeled bathroom, new carpets and newly painted, earth tone color walls. Pet allowed with an additional $35/per month added to rent. Only 1 pet (cat or dog) allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104603
Property Id 104603
(RLNE5843188)