Eau Claire, WI
1628 Fairway St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:25 PM

1628 Fairway St

1628 Fairway Street · (715) 800-3092
Eau Claire
Location

1628 Fairway Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701
East Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath fully furnished home by the river is becoming available on SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020. This conveniently located home, just minutes from downtown, includes hardwood floors, a new furnace, washer & dryer, dishwasher, over-sized 2 car detached garage and tranquil river views from the backyard. Enjoy your own garden area in the backyard, as well. This home boasts plenty of storage and a work area in the basement. Some utilities included. Pets upon owner's approval with pet rent and/or deposit. Call Melanie at (715) 800-3092 today to set up your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Fairway St have any available units?
1628 Fairway St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1628 Fairway St have?
Some of 1628 Fairway St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Fairway St currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Fairway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Fairway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Fairway St is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Fairway St offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Fairway St offers parking.
Does 1628 Fairway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1628 Fairway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Fairway St have a pool?
Yes, 1628 Fairway St has a pool.
Does 1628 Fairway St have accessible units?
No, 1628 Fairway St does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Fairway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Fairway St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Fairway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 Fairway St does not have units with air conditioning.
