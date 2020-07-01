1628 Fairway St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This beautifully updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath fully furnished home by the river is becoming available on SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020. This conveniently located home, just minutes from downtown, includes hardwood floors, a new furnace, washer & dryer, dishwasher, over-sized 2 car detached garage and tranquil river views from the backyard. Enjoy your own garden area in the backyard, as well. This home boasts plenty of storage and a work area in the basement. Some utilities included. Pets upon owner's approval with pet rent and/or deposit. Call Melanie at (715) 800-3092 today to set up your showing.