chippewa county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:41 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Chippewa County, WI📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
6264 Aspen Meadow Ct Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2ba Twinhome on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful newer twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1326 Aspen Heights Dr
1326 Aspen Heights Dr, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
1326 Aspen Heights Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3BR/2b Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Beautiful newer twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Aspen Meadows.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
20212 62nd Ave
20212 62nd Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
20212 62nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful New 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Private Setting Near Lake Wissota - Bonus Flex Room! - Located just up the road from Lake Wissota, this brand new twinhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and open floor plan,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
312 University St
312 University Street, Elk Mound, WI
2 Bedrooms
$770
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Country setting apartment - Property Id: 321267 A private, safe and secure apt in Elk Mound, WI. Situated next to 80 acres of open pasture/farm land and local schools. 10 minute car drive to Eau Claire or Menomonie, WI.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
3215 Craig Rd.
3215 Craig Road, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
3215 Craig Rd. Available 08/01/20 Single-level Condominium - Single level living with large spacious basement for storage. Contact Property Minds for further Information (RLNE5933069)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
807 Briar Lane
807 Briar Lane, Altoona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
807 Briar Lane Available 10/02/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom In Altoona WI - Address: 807 Briar Lane Altoona, WI 54720 Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit Located In Altoona Rent: $725.00 Security Deposit: $725.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
866 Daisy Lane
866 Daisy Ln, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
866 Daisy Lane Available 08/01/20 New Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful new twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available August 1st, possibly sooner.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4994 Waylon St
4994 Waylon St, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2314 sqft
4994 Waylon St Available 08/01/20 Newer Construction: 3+BR/2ba Twin Home in Camden Place, Loaded with Amenities! - Beautiful twin home in Eau Claire's newest development, Camden Place, available July 1st.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Westridge
3266 White Oak Ln
3266 White Oak Lane, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3266 White Oak Ln Available 09/01/20 New 3BR/2ba Twin Home on Eau Claire's West Side - Enjoy upscale living in these 1,900 sq ft twin homes with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room and 2 car attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
North Side Hill
804 Starr Avenue
804 Starr Avenue, Eau Claire, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
504 sqft
Newer 1 bedroom home on the north side. Home features stainless steel appliances, modern materials, vaulted ceilings, and full basement for additional storage. Property features 2 car detached garage and nice yard.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
East Hill
1628 Fairway St
1628 Fairway Street, Eau Claire, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
This beautifully updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath fully furnished home by the river is becoming available on SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1506 Nicholas Dr
1506 Nicholas Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1856 sqft
1506 Nicholas Dr Available 07/01/20 HOUSE on Eau Claire's WEST SIDE - Available July-4 BR House with Garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5772061)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
Randall Park
834 Chippewa St
834 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
834 Chippewa St Available 06/01/20 June 1st - UWEC-Area - 4BR House w/ Garage, Screen Porch, Washer/Dryer & More! $1360/mo ($340/person) - Located off Water Street and the UWEC lower campus, this 4BR/1ba home has two bedrooms on the main level and
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
East Hill
711 South Dewey Street
711 South Dewey Street, Eau Claire, WI
7 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
711 S. Dewey St Seven-bedroom house just blocks away from Water St, Owen Park, downtown Eau Claire, and UWEC campus! Available for rent June 1st, 2020! Rent per room: $250.00 Security Deposit: $1,750.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
4826 Folsom St.
4826 West Folsom Street, Eau Claire County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
4826 Folsom St. Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home - This property sits at the end of a dead end street, giving this well-kept farm home a great private setting.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
870 Kari Drive
870 Kari Drive, Eau Claire, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
870 Kari Drive Available 10/01/20 3 Bedroom in Great Neighborhood - Address: 870 Kari Drive Eau Claire, WI 54701 Very quiet neighborhood in Eau Claire, conveniently located near Clairemont! Rent: $1,000.00 Security Deposit: $1,000.
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
105 W. 3rd Ave-306
105 West 3rd Avenue, Colfax, WI
Studio
$550
130 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio apartment available with ALL utilities included. Recently renovated! Check out that beautiful bathroom. Available immediately. 20 Unit Multi-Family Jono Pointe Apartments of Osceola are located just 45 minutes northeast of the Twin Cities.
