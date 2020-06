Amenities

Vacation rental with nightly, weekly, and monthly rent options.

Immaculate year-round vacation rental available in Delavan, WI. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining and large groups. French doors open to private backyard. Second floor has 4 bedrooms with a double bed, smart TV and closets. The fifth bedroom furnishes 3 bunk beds, a couch, loveseat, and arcade games! Prices start at $395/night. You can also book this property at Airbnb or VRBO.