Apartment List
/
WI
/
delafield
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Delafield, WI with garage

Delafield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Parquelynn Village
4703 Vista Park Ct, Delafield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1088 sqft
Parquelynn Village, a spacious 47-acre community, is offering a place to relax at the end of a hard day. We are adjacent to Nashotah Park's 12 miles of hiking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Delafield
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Lincolnshire Place
218 Lincolnshire Pl, Wales, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,060
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1161 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartment Homes in a Smoke Free Community! We have redefined the words "Great Location" Do you want a great place to call home, easy freeway access, walking distance to all of the essentials and the ability to enjoy the
Results within 10 miles of Delafield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
18 Units Available
River's Edge Apartments
100 Corrina Blvd, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1149 sqft
Situated on the edge of the Fox River. Landscaped apartment complex with a fitness center, two community rooms and several laundry rooms. Property offers easy access to the Riverwalk's walking and biking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Mountain Village Apartments
304 W North St, Waukesha, WI
Studio
$825
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1062 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Bethesda Spring Park and the Fox River. Residents enjoy apartments with balcony or patio, one or two baths, and washer/dryer. Community offers business center, fitness center, and indoor mailboxes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Glens of Waukesha
2010 South East Avenue, Waukesha, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1197 sqft
Apartments in Waukesha For RentWelcome to our apartments for rent at Glens of Waukesha! Come home to a community that redefines the meaning of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated April 27 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Waukesha Lofts
456 W Main Street, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,206
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1156 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with modern appliances, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. It's a green building with high-efficiency air systems and water. Reclamation systems. Prime downtown location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated February 19 at 07:39pm
2 Units Available
Worthington Apartments
233 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1255 sqft
Located right across from the City Beach and the band shell. One and two bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Club room and exercise room.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 15 at 04:38pm
2 Units Available
Meadow Ridge Apartments
23714 Five Fields Road, Pewaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Prime location just off West Capitol Drive. Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, parking and an online portal. Dogs and cats are welcome.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
129 South Hine Ave.
129 South Hine Avenue, Waukesha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 4 bed plus den House located in the suburbs of Waukesha. The home is near historic downtown Waukesha that offers a variety of venues; near hospital, medical complex and just 10 minutes to I94.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1123 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3BR 2BA 3 CAR GARAGE with Gourmet Kitchen Great community of newer construction townhouses located on Waukeshas east side. Close proximity to Frame Park entertainment, shopping (Woodmans, Kohls, Menards, The Home Depot, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills Condominiums
1135 Ridge Creek Circle, Waukesha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR with flex room, 2 car gar Luxury Townhouse $1895 close to Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Delafield, WI

Delafield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Delafield 2 BedroomsDelafield Apartments with Balcony
Delafield Apartments with Garage
Delafield Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WI
Franklin, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WILakemoor, ILBayside, WI
Hartford, WIGrayslake, ILWoodstock, ILJanesville, WIHartland, WIBeloit, WIAntioch, ILMcHenry, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College