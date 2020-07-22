Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:33 PM

31 Studio Apartments for rent in Brown Deer, WI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Brown Deer living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public t... Read Guide >
57 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Brown Deer
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 10 miles of Brown Deer
5 Units Available
Yankee Hill
Juneau
903 East Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$795
430 sqft
Classic apartments with hardwood floors on the corner of Juneau and Marshall. Close to downtown and the lakefront. Short walk to where you want to be. (Within walking distance of the post office, grocery store, restaurants, shops, and much more.)
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,410
608 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
Mineral
1002 S 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Studio Living in Walker's Point! - Welcome Home to Walker’s Point ***Limited Time Offer Rent Special*** $250.
34 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,170
528 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
3 Units Available
Lower East Side
Ivanhoe Place Apartments
2009 East Ivanhoe Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$735
350 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-565 near US Space and Rocket Center. On-site pools with a sundecks, fitness center, and laundry facility. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
37 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,042
411 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Lower East Side
The Oakland Apartments
1935-1945 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$715
500 sqft
Near the water and area parks. Smoke-free community. This pet-friendly community features a lobby area and ample green space. Each home includes hardwood floors, newer appliances and ample storage.
14 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,025
786 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
19 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
17 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,210
528 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
8 Units Available
Lower East Side
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,385
583 sqft
Located in the lower east side of downtown, Avenir Apartment Homes offers luxury living with convenient amenities within footsteps of your front door.
23 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,670
550 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Eastsider
2900 North Oakland, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,164
463 sqft
The Eastsider is perfectly situated to provide an optimal living experience. The contemporary 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartments offer the best in urban living, comfort, thoughtful modern design, high end finishes and a fantastic location.
12 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
6 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$545
Close to I-94 and I-59. A charming community with washer and dryer connections in each home, spacious layouts, and ample storage. On-site tennis courts, pool, and covered parking.
Contact for Availability
Juneau Town
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$925
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
5 Units Available
Lower East Side
The Prospective Apartments
1933 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$750
400 sqft
Gated access community with a resort-like pool, fitness center, and concierge services. Spacious and upgraded interiors with full kitchens. Book and DVD library, business center, and package delivery service available.
6 Units Available
Lower East Side
Riverwalk
2047 North Cambridge Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$775
400 sqft
Efficiency, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments: Located along the east side of the Milwaukee river, with panoramic views of both the river and the city, this is our newest gem. Various floor plans, walk-in closets, open kitchens, picture windows and balconies.
3 Units Available
Harbor View
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
558 sqft
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.
Contact for Availability
Yankee Hill
The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
Walking distance to Juneau Village Shopping Center, featuring the flag ship grocery store; Metro Market, also walking distance to Northwestern Mutual Life, Milwaukee School of Engineering, downtown shopping districts restaurants and the lake front.
Contact for Availability
Lower East Side
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Brown Deer, WI

Studio apartments could offer the best of Brown Deer living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Brown Deer during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

