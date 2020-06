Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

This 3,600 Sq Ft building offers many flexible uses from retail office use, service, assembly and light manufacturing. Currently it is divided into approximately 1/2 office/retail and 1/2 production/warehouse. The construction of the building allows for reconfiguration of this space. $2,250 per month Triple Net Lease with option to purchase available to qualified buyers.