Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Union Gap, WA with garage

Union Gap apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1914 South 3rd Avenue
1914 South 3rd Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
736 sqft
1914 South 3rd Avenue Available 05/25/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with 2 Car Garage - 1914 S.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2015 S. 4th ave
2015 South 4th Avenue, Union Gap, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
616 sqft
Union Gap 1 bedroom house with garage - Union Gap 1 bedroom home with all new flooring, new countertops, tenants supply their own fridge, bathroom remodel, washer/dryer hookup, large garage, shop, large lawn, deck.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2300 Landon Lane
2300 Landon Avenue, Union Gap, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Union Gap

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1302 McKinley Ave
1302 Mckinley Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
790 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom single family home near Garfield Elementary School Unit features: - Kitchen a refrigerator, and electric range/oven - Airconditioner - Washer + Dryer hookups - Basement - Patio - Garage - Off-street parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
907 S 4th Ave Apt 2
907 South 4th Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
960 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Charming Two Bedroom Duplex Available in Yakima! -Move-in special! $100.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 S 31st Ave
603 S 31st Ave, Yakima, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment near Hospital with Garage - Property Id: 165779 Nicely upgraded, fully furnished above garage whole house apartment near hospitals, services.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
202 North 21st Avenue
202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2409 sqft
4bd/1.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3
3616 Fairbanks Avenue, Yakima, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 Available 04/09/20 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New to Rent Ready Property Management, LLC! (Actual pictures coming soon, these pictures are of the next door unit!) Located in central Yakima, just a short drive to
Results within 10 miles of Union Gap

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Lyle Loop
40 Lyle Loop, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
Selah 3br 2ba 2 car attached garage - Selah 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a double garage. Laminate and Burber flooring, living room and family room, dining area, open-concept kitchen, all on one level. Kitchen has plenty of storage and countertop.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7305 Heathers Way
7305 Heathers Way, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2338 sqft
7305 Heathers Way Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3 bedroom plus office custom built rental home - Brand new 3 bedroom custom built home in a cul-de-sac.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Union Gap, WA

Union Gap apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

