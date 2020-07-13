/
apartments with pool
23 Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9116 Pooler Rd
9116 Pooler Street, West Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1353 sqft
9116 Pooler Rd Available 07/29/20 9116 Pooler Rd - This 1978 built brick home has 3 beds/2 baths and a country feel. Newer kitchen appliances, double oven, washer/dryer hook ups, and a water softener are all included. Living room has a pellet stove.
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
3 Units Available
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
949 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
913 sqft
Sage Creek Apartments for rent in Kennewick, Washington offers one-, and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Crown Village
445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
7 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
2 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
Studio
$1,000
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$875
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive in north Richland, Jadwin Stevens is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hanford High School, and all of north Richlands Hanford and PNNL related activities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons on 4th Avenue in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
$966
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$859
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$940
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2261 Veneto Street
2261 Veneto St, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1414 sqft
2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
