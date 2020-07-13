Apartment List
/
WA
/
pasco
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pasco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
3 Units Available
Kamden Place
1919 West Jay Street, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Place in Pasco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
1 Unit Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6102 Basalt Falls
6102 Basalt Falls Drive, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2150 sqft
6102 Basalt Falls Available 08/06/20 4 Bed West Pasco Rental with Huge Yard - This property is not available for viewing until beginning of August, but accepting applications now if interested. This is a large 2-story house with over 2100 sqft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Loviisa Farms
4212 John Deere Ln
4212 John Deere Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1436 sqft
4212 John Deere Ln Available 09/10/20 4212 John Deere Ln - 2005 built rambler in great Pasco neighborhood. 3+ bed / 2 bath, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Dining & utility rooms, fenced back yard with UGS sprinklers.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Island Estates
7807 Vendovi Drive
7807 Vendovi Drive, Pasco, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2232 sqft
7807 Vendovi Drive Available 08/10/20 Available in August! Great 2-Story near Road 68 in Pasco - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 W. Shoshone St.
1303 West Shoshone Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1303 W. Shoshone St. Available 07/15/20 Fully Remodeled Single Family Home - This three bedroom, one bath home was fully remodeled and is almost ready for its new occupants.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6311 Rocket Lane
6311 Rocket Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1607 sqft
6311 Rocket Lane Available 08/10/20 6311 Rocket Ln - Blt 2013, Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living rm, great room/family with gas fireplace open to kitchen with all stainless appliances, Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and GAS stove.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3710 Whimbrel Lane
3710 Whimbrel Ln, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
New Construction in West Pasco - Click "Watch Video" in the tour section below for a video look inside the property Brand new 1574 sqft home in a new West Pasco development. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & nice upgrades.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Loviisa Farms
4502 Kubota Ln
4502 Kubota Lane, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
4502 Kubota Ln - 2008 built Rambler includes all kitchen appliances included. Living & family rms, breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet in master, 2 car garage with lots of storage, lg patio across back, shed.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6210 Enzian Falls Dr
6210 Enzian Falls Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
6210 Enzian Falls Dr - Fresh paint and new wood look vinyl planking in living room and hallway. New carpets in the bedroom. Cute Rambler with open floor plan and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room, and living room open to each other.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Loviisa Farms
8811 Oliver Drive
8811 Oliver Drive, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1382 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage and RV parking! Fenced backyard with timed ugs as well. Kitchen and dining areas, plus hallway have beautiful gray tile flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6411 Penrose Point Dr
6411 Penrose Point Drive, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
6411 Penrose Point Dr Available 08/21/20 6411 Penrose Point Dr - Great West Pasco location. Offers a spacious kitchen with all appliances, vaulted ceilings. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Two full baths and 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4105 W. Okanogan Ave
4105 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
4105 W. Okanogan Ave Available 07/17/20 4105 W Okanogan - Built-1963, 1,700 sq.ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
516 1/2 W Entiat Ave Available 07/29/20 516 1/2 W Entiat Ave - *(This house sits behind house at 516 W. Entiat Ave) Blt 1953 w/lots of upgrades. 2 bdrm, 1 bath, living room & kitchen. Kitchen includes refrigerator & stove.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
311 Barth Ave.
311 Barth Avenue, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1560 sqft
311 Barth Ave. - UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Great location with a park a few houses down. 4 bedroom, 2 bath with updated Kitchen, detached garage and nice low maintenance yard with plenty of room for the kids to play.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1336 Delaware Ave. SE
1336 Delaware Avenue Southeast, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
848 sqft
1336 Delaware Ave. SE Available 07/27/20 1336 Delaware Ave SE - Cozy rambler w/back yard close to Columbia River/Park. 2 bd., 1 bath w/smaller extra room for office or other. New windows in living room and larger bedroom.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9116 Pooler Rd
9116 Pooler Street, West Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1353 sqft
9116 Pooler Rd Available 07/29/20 9116 Pooler Rd - This 1978 built brick home has 3 beds/2 baths and a country feel. Newer kitchen appliances, double oven, washer/dryer hook ups, and a water softener are all included. Living room has a pellet stove.
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
949 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
11 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
5 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
City Guide for Pasco, WA

One of the three major components that make up the tri-city metro area (along with Kennewick and Richland), Pasco is a city that started from small means and has emerged as a steadily growing, tourist friendly city. Pasco is sits pretty between the Columbia, Snake and Yakima rivers, all of which give the area a rather unsurprising reputation for having a seriously great landscape. Seriously. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pasco, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pasco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pasco 1 BedroomsPasco 2 BedroomsPasco 3 BedroomsPasco Apartments with Balcony
Pasco Apartments with GaragePasco Apartments with GymPasco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasco Apartments with Parking
Pasco Apartments with PoolPasco Apartments with Washer-DryerPasco Dog Friendly ApartmentsPasco Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WARichland, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College