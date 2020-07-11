Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:26 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Oak Harbor, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
916 Longview Dr.
916 Northwest Longview Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
916 Longview Dr. Available 07/27/20 Beautiful home in Premier Neighborhood close to base and schools! - The search for your new home ends here with this gorgeous and modern 4 bedroom home.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301
1640 SW Mulberry Pl, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
981 sqft
Application pending! (P638) Top Floor Condo with Private Deck! - Application pending! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.75 bath on 3rd floor features spacious living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
730 SE 8th St A201
730 Southeast 8th Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
730 SE 8th Ave. A201 - 900 Sq.

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1477 NW Outrigger Loop
1477 Northwest Outrigger Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1815 sqft
1477 NW Outrigger Loop Available 07/23/20 4 Bed/2.

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3190 SW Greatview Place
3190 Southwest Greatview Place, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2712 sqft
4 Bedroom home with Moutnatn and Water Views - Sweeping city, water, and Mountain views! 4 bed/3 bath 2712 sq. ft. home. Features include: Separate living areas-1 up, 1 down, second kitchen, landscaped lot, 2 master suites, and fruit trees.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1670 Mulberry B303
1670 SW Mulberry Pl, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
961 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Summerwind - Third floor flat in Summerwind Condos. Electric fireplace with remote in living room. Master bedroom suite has walk-in closet and full bathroom. Beautiful balcony off Dining Room.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
125 NE Melrose Dr.
125 Northeast Melrose Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1520 sqft
125 NE Melrose Dr. Available 08/24/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Town! - Like new townhome. Generous square footage, finished garage and a small fenced yard.

1 of 37

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
653 SW 1st Ave
653 Southwest 1st Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2124 sqft
653 SW 1st Ave Available 08/19/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage - This lovely home is 2124 square feet and features two living rooms and a loft. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom floors.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201
75 Northwest Columbia Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
994 sqft
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201 Available 08/27/20 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with detached garage! - This apartment has it all! It is located close to town and base just of Oak Harbor Rd.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Harbor

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1131 Forest Glen Rd.
1131 Forest Glen Road, Island County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with garage, close to the beach! Small Dog Friendly! - Check out this 4 bedroom house in Penn Cove that is just a couple blocks to the beach.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4271 N. Northgate Drive
4271 Northgate Dr, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
924 sqft
Application Pending!! (P515) Adorable 2 Bedroom North of Oak Harbor! - Application Pending!! This adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath manufactured home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4326 Hamilton Drive
4326 Hamilton Drive, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
4326 Hamilton Drive Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Home.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
102 Albion Street
102 Northeast Albion Street, Coupeville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1668 sqft
102 Albion Street Available 07/31/20 ***Application Pending*** Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.75 Bath house located on a quiet secluded street in Coupeville! Pet Friendly! Group Friendly! - Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Harbor

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1273 Halsey Drive
1273 Halsey Dr, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1885 sqft
1273 Halsey Drive Available 09/07/20 Custom Admirals Cove Home! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pacific Northwest craftsman style home has exquisite fir & maple throughout w/ partial view of the Sound, Olympics & shipping lanes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Harbor, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

