102 E Allen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=36so366x8rR&brand=0 for a virtual walkthrough.



Remodeled and renovated from top to bottom in 2011, this unique first and second floor, 2 bedroom townhouse sparkles like new with maple and ceramic tile floors, Marillat cabinets with Corian counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, a front deck and so much more.



WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME



Central to Winooski's great restaurants and waterfronts this recently remodeled condo is all about location. Close to the hospital (15-20min walk), 5 min drive, 3-5min walk from bus stop, waterworks, mule bar, and farmers market in Winooski. Great for couples, one person, or two people (but one bedroom is smaller).



-2 parking spots.

-Pets negotiable +$100/mo (Dogs will love how close the Winooski Dog park and River is).

-$1750 will include all utilities (gas/heat, water, snow plowing, trash) except electric.