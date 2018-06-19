All apartments in Winooski
102 E Allen St

102 East Allen Street · (802) 735-2282
Location

102 East Allen Street, Winooski, VT 05404
Winooski

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Visit https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=36so366x8rR&brand=0 for a virtual walkthrough.

Remodeled and renovated from top to bottom in 2011, this unique first and second floor, 2 bedroom townhouse sparkles like new with maple and ceramic tile floors, Marillat cabinets with Corian counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, a front deck and so much more.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

Central to Winooski's great restaurants and waterfronts this recently remodeled condo is all about location. Close to the hospital (15-20min walk), 5 min drive, 3-5min walk from bus stop, waterworks, mule bar, and farmers market in Winooski. Great for couples, one person, or two people (but one bedroom is smaller).

-2 parking spots.
-Pets negotiable +$100/mo (Dogs will love how close the Winooski Dog park and River is).
-$1750 will include all utilities (gas/heat, water, snow plowing, trash) except electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E Allen St have any available units?
102 E Allen St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 E Allen St have?
Some of 102 E Allen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E Allen St currently offering any rent specials?
102 E Allen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E Allen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 E Allen St is pet friendly.
Does 102 E Allen St offer parking?
Yes, 102 E Allen St does offer parking.
Does 102 E Allen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E Allen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E Allen St have a pool?
No, 102 E Allen St does not have a pool.
Does 102 E Allen St have accessible units?
No, 102 E Allen St does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E Allen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 E Allen St has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E Allen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 E Allen St does not have units with air conditioning.
