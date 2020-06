Amenities

patio / balcony internet access furnished

New to the Rental Market, this lovely lakefront home on Island Pond is just waiting for you to call it "Home"....... Spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath nicely maintained fully furnished rental.....this ones for you ...sit on your front deck and listen to the sounds of nature....100 feet of lakefront with a sandy beach...be sure to bring your kayak......enjoy the Village of Island Pond with all the country life has to offer.....Utilities and Internet are additional. Excellent references and rental history, application required.