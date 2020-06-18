62 Lincoln St

Amenities
2 BDRM - Apartment Building - Property Id: 257350
Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment:
Located on the 2nd floor. Elevator access to all floors.
$1650/month includes heat, hot water, water/sewer, electricity, trash/recycle removal, mowing/plowing.
Tenant is responsible for services such as cable, internet, and phone if they would like those services.
Built in air conditioning is available for an additional $25/month just for months used.
Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom.
One year lease.
No smoking, No Pets.
One reserved parking space in the underground parking garage.
Coin-Op Laundry on each floor.
This unit is one of the nicest in the building with an overlooking balcony.
Check out our photos or fill out an application on our website; gabehandyrentals.
