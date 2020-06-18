All apartments in Essex Junction
Find more places like 62 Lincoln St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex Junction, VT
/
62 Lincoln St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

62 Lincoln St

62 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

62 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Essex Junction

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
2 BDRM - Apartment Building - Property Id: 257350

Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment:

Located on the 2nd floor. Elevator access to all floors.
$1650/month includes heat, hot water, water/sewer, electricity, trash/recycle removal, mowing/plowing.

Tenant is responsible for services such as cable, internet, and phone if they would like those services.
Built in air conditioning is available for an additional $25/month just for months used.
Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom.
One year lease.
No smoking, No Pets.
One reserved parking space in the underground parking garage.
Coin-Op Laundry on each floor.
This unit is one of the nicest in the building with an overlooking balcony.
Check out our photos or fill out an application on our website; gabehandyrentals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257350
Property Id 257350

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Lincoln St have any available units?
62 Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex Junction, VT.
What amenities does 62 Lincoln St have?
Some of 62 Lincoln St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
62 Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 62 Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex Junction.
Does 62 Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 62 Lincoln St does offer parking.
Does 62 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 62 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 62 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 62 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62 Lincoln St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winooski, VTBarre, VT
Burlington, VT
South Burlington, VT

Apartments Near Colleges

University of VermontChamplain College
Saint Michael's College