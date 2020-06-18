62 Lincoln St

Amenities

2 BDRM - Apartment Building - Property Id: 257350



Spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment:



Located on the 2nd floor. Elevator access to all floors.

$1650/month includes heat, hot water, water/sewer, electricity, trash/recycle removal, mowing/plowing.



Tenant is responsible for services such as cable, internet, and phone if they would like those services.

Built in air conditioning is available for an additional $25/month just for months used.

Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom.

One year lease.

No smoking, No Pets.

One reserved parking space in the underground parking garage.

Coin-Op Laundry on each floor.

This unit is one of the nicest in the building with an overlooking balcony.

Check out our photos or fill out an application on our website; gabehandyrentals.

No Pets Allowed



