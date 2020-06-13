All apartments in Essex Junction
Find more places like 235 Pearl st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex Junction, VT
/
235 Pearl st
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

235 Pearl st

235 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

235 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Essex Junction

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Second floor one bedroom - apartment building - Property Id: 226973

This unit is not available for showing yet.

**Will be available 07/01/2020**

One Bedroom Apartment on the third of three floors in an apartment building.

Elevator Access To All Floors.

Heat, Electricity, Water/Sewer, Gas, Trash/Recycling Removal, Mowing/Plowing are Included.

Cable, Internet, Phone, Air Conditioning are Tenants responsibility.

One reserved outdoor parking space.

On-site Coin-Op Laundry.

Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Pantry, Granite Countertops. Linen Closet, Coat Closet.

No Smoking. No Pets.

One year lease with the option to extend.

First Months rent plus an equal amount for security deposit will be required if approved.

Check out our photos or fill out an application on our website; gabehandyrentals.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226973
Property Id 226973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Pearl st have any available units?
235 Pearl st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex Junction, VT.
What amenities does 235 Pearl st have?
Some of 235 Pearl st's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Pearl st currently offering any rent specials?
235 Pearl st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Pearl st pet-friendly?
No, 235 Pearl st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex Junction.
Does 235 Pearl st offer parking?
Yes, 235 Pearl st does offer parking.
Does 235 Pearl st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Pearl st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Pearl st have a pool?
No, 235 Pearl st does not have a pool.
Does 235 Pearl st have accessible units?
No, 235 Pearl st does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Pearl st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Pearl st has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Pearl st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 Pearl st has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winooski, VTBarre, VT
Burlington, VT
South Burlington, VT

Apartments Near Colleges

University of VermontChamplain College
Saint Michael's College