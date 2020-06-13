235 Pearl st

Amenities

Second floor one bedroom - apartment building - Property Id: 226973



This unit is not available for showing yet.



**Will be available 07/01/2020**



One Bedroom Apartment on the third of three floors in an apartment building.



Elevator Access To All Floors.



Heat, Electricity, Water/Sewer, Gas, Trash/Recycling Removal, Mowing/Plowing are Included.



Cable, Internet, Phone, Air Conditioning are Tenants responsibility.



One reserved outdoor parking space.



On-site Coin-Op Laundry.



Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Pantry, Granite Countertops. Linen Closet, Coat Closet.



No Smoking. No Pets.



One year lease with the option to extend.



First Months rent plus an equal amount for security deposit will be required if approved.



Check out our photos or fill out an application on our website; gabehandyrentals.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226973

