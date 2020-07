Amenities

Nice 2BR apartment with back deck and large level yard in desirable Colchester location walking distance to Colchester's bike path and Lake Champlain. Lockable storage unit located in basement for additional storage needs. Coin operated W/D also located in basement for shared use and onsite convenience. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST. TENANT/S RESPONSIBLE FOR: Gas, electricity, and cable. LANDLORD PROVIDES: Water, mowing, and trash / recycle removal.