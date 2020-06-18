All apartments in Burlington
Find more places like 47 Pitkin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burlington, VT
/
47 Pitkin St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

47 Pitkin St

47 Pitkin Street · (802) 864-4449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

47 Pitkin Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Old North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 47 Pitkin St · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
47 Pitkin St - June 1st 2020 - AVAILABLE NOW! Remodeled 4 bedroom house! Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large open living room! Refinished hardwood and tile floors throughout. 2 full bathrooms!! Basement and garage storage. Large private fenced in yard, great for a garden!! Very efficient natural gas heat and hot water. Off street parking in the driveway. Laundry room with WASHER/DRYER!! Great location, trendy neighborhood. PET FRIENDLY! Close walk to Church Street, restaurants, marketplace, waterfront and dog park!! Short distance to UVM, Medical Center and Champlain College! Professionally managed with 24 hour on call service! For more information on utilities please see “leasing information” on our website!

(RLNE3539626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Pitkin St have any available units?
47 Pitkin St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Pitkin St have?
Some of 47 Pitkin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Pitkin St currently offering any rent specials?
47 Pitkin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Pitkin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Pitkin St is pet friendly.
Does 47 Pitkin St offer parking?
Yes, 47 Pitkin St does offer parking.
Does 47 Pitkin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Pitkin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Pitkin St have a pool?
No, 47 Pitkin St does not have a pool.
Does 47 Pitkin St have accessible units?
No, 47 Pitkin St does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Pitkin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Pitkin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Pitkin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Pitkin St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 47 Pitkin St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Burlington 3 BedroomsBurlington Apartments with Balcony
Burlington Apartments with ParkingBurlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Burlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winooski, VTBarre, VT
South Burlington, VT
Essex Junction, VT

Apartments Near Colleges

University of VermontChamplain College
Saint Michael's College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity