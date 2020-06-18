Amenities

47 Pitkin St - June 1st 2020 - AVAILABLE NOW! Remodeled 4 bedroom house! Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large open living room! Refinished hardwood and tile floors throughout. 2 full bathrooms!! Basement and garage storage. Large private fenced in yard, great for a garden!! Very efficient natural gas heat and hot water. Off street parking in the driveway. Laundry room with WASHER/DRYER!! Great location, trendy neighborhood. PET FRIENDLY! Close walk to Church Street, restaurants, marketplace, waterfront and dog park!! Short distance to UVM, Medical Center and Champlain College! Professionally managed with 24 hour on call service! For more information on utilities please see “leasing information” on our website!



(RLNE3539626)