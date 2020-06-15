154 N. Seminary Street 1

Amenities
2 Bedroom Up and Down with Private Covered Deck - Property Id: 287347
Your large kitchen leads to a private, covered deck and a spacious living room completes the first floor. Two bedrooms and a full bath are located on the second floor for separate living and sleeping spaces! Shared outdoor lawn space.
Included In Rent: heat, water, sewer, trash.
Please Note: On-street parking, no pets, no smoking. Background and credit check required.

No Pets Allowed
