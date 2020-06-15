All apartments in Barre
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10 Richardson Road

10 Richardson Road · (802) 622-3315 ext. 1
Location

10 Richardson Road, Barre, VT 05641

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Richardson Road - Unit 2 · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Property Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex - Check out this beautifully updated 3 bedroom duplex in a great location! With updated carpets, paint, and appliances, you do not want to miss out on this one! With a nice sized living room, dining room, and a bonus 3 season sun porch, this unit has it all. The basement is great for storage, has washer and dryer hookups, and the yard space is a major plus! Live comfortable in this gorgeous duplex!

Resident is responsible for oil heat and electric. Included in the rent is snow removal, lawn care, cold water and sewer.

Rental Criteria:
$25 background and credit check for anyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the apartment
Credit score of at least a 600 from one of the applications (or a cosigner)
Rental history (or a cosigner)
1 year lease required

Application Process:
We always recommend viewing the property before putting in a rental application (but its up to you!)
Our application is located right on our website- just simply click apply now next to whatever unit you are interested in! Everyone over the age of 18 will need to apply. You only need to apply once and it is good for any of our units!
The applications take about 4-5 days to process- Once approved we will email you the lease to sign electronically- the security deposit is due upon signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3588026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

