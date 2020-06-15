10 Richardson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 3 Bedroom Duplex - Check out this beautifully updated 3 bedroom duplex in a great location! With updated carpets, paint, and appliances, you do not want to miss out on this one! With a nice sized living room, dining room, and a bonus 3 season sun porch, this unit has it all. The basement is great for storage, has washer and dryer hookups, and the yard space is a major plus! Live comfortable in this gorgeous duplex!



Resident is responsible for oil heat and electric. Included in the rent is snow removal, lawn care, cold water and sewer.



Rental Criteria:

$25 background and credit check for anyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the apartment

Credit score of at least a 600 from one of the applications (or a cosigner)

Rental history (or a cosigner)

1 year lease required



Application Process:

We always recommend viewing the property before putting in a rental application (but its up to you!)

Our application is located right on our website- just simply click apply now next to whatever unit you are interested in! Everyone over the age of 18 will need to apply. You only need to apply once and it is good for any of our units!

The applications take about 4-5 days to process- Once approved we will email you the lease to sign electronically- the security deposit is due upon signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3588026)