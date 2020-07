Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

3006 Shires Circle Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Town Home available for Short Term Leases at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Homes available for Short Term Leases at 3030 Pepper's Ferry

Home is Fully furnished with front and rear entrances.

Includes Full Kitchen with Refrigerator, Oven/ Range, Dishwasher

Balcony with beautiful views of the mountains

Home Includes Washer and Dryer and All utilities are included

Internet and cable are also included.

Available for Short term Leases.



rented By Broker

www.nrvpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE3315287)