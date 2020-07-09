Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage car charging carport coffee bar community garden guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

West Station in downtown Salt Lake City is a new dimension in Stylish & Edgy apartment living offering just what you crave and deserve.



Your social life will be unmatched thanks to our location, centered around urban living, which allows quick access to entertainment, shopping, Salt Lake International airport, University of Utah, City Creek shopping center, Gateway shopping center and many more, just a quick Trax ride away. Weekend warriors and outdoor enthusiasts, in less than 60 minutes you have access to world class skiing, hiking, climbing, biking, and water sports.



When you are ready to unwind, your luxury, professionally designed studio, 1 or 2 bedroom residence will be waiting for you; lightning fast wireless high speed internet, satellite TV, high efficiency air conditioning, picturesque views, hardwood like flooring, 9 ft. ceilings, huge walk-in closets, energy star appliances, and included washers and dryers.



West Station Apartments is a fully gated community. Other community features include car charging stations, bike storage, extra storage, 2 elevators, 24-hour Health & Fitness Studio, and oversized Hot Tub.



West Station Apartments in Salt Lake City is the place for you.



We welcome your pets too!

