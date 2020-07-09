West Station Apartments

Amenities
West Station in downtown Salt Lake City is a new dimension in Stylish & Edgy apartment living offering just what you crave and deserve. \n\nYour social life will be unmatched thanks to our location, centered around urban living, which allows quick access to entertainment, shopping, Salt Lake International airport, University of Utah, City Creek shopping center, Gateway shopping center and many more, just a quick Trax ride away. Weekend warriors and outdoor enthusiasts, in less than 60 minutes you have access to world class skiing, hiking, climbing, biking, and water sports.\n\nWhen you are ready to unwind, your luxury, professionally designed studio, 1 or 2 bedroom residence will be waiting for you; lightning fast wireless high speed internet, satellite TV, high efficiency air conditioning, picturesque views, hardwood like flooring, 9 ft. ceilings, huge walk-in closets, energy star appliances, and included washers and dryers.\n\nWest Station Apartments is a fully gated community. Other community features include car charging stations, bike storage, extra storage, 2 elevators, 24-hour Health & Fitness Studio, and oversized Hot Tub.\n\nWest Station Apartments in Salt Lake City is the place for you.\n\nWe welcome your pets too!\n