All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like West Station Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
West Station Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

West Station Apartments

175 N Harold St · (858) 683-6267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Jordan Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Jordan Meadows

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

STUDIO-1

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1C-1

$989

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

0.1

$989

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

1D-1

$1,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2A-1

$1,299

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

2B-1

$1,329

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Station Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
carport
coffee bar
community garden
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
West Station in downtown Salt Lake City is a new dimension in Stylish & Edgy apartment living offering just what you crave and deserve. \n\nYour social life will be unmatched thanks to our location, centered around urban living, which allows quick access to entertainment, shopping, Salt Lake International airport, University of Utah, City Creek shopping center, Gateway shopping center and many more, just a quick Trax ride away. Weekend warriors and outdoor enthusiasts, in less than 60 minutes you have access to world class skiing, hiking, climbing, biking, and water sports.\n\nWhen you are ready to unwind, your luxury, professionally designed studio, 1 or 2 bedroom residence will be waiting for you; lightning fast wireless high speed internet, satellite TV, high efficiency air conditioning, picturesque views, hardwood like flooring, 9 ft. ceilings, huge walk-in closets, energy star appliances, and included washers and dryers.\n\nWest Station Apartments is a fully gated community. Other community features include car charging stations, bike storage, extra storage, 2 elevators, 24-hour Health & Fitness Studio, and oversized Hot Tub.\n\nWest Station Apartments in Salt Lake City is the place for you.\n\nWe welcome your pets too!\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $149 lease initiation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Gated parking for $15 monthly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Station Apartments have any available units?
West Station Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $899 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,199. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does West Station Apartments have?
Some of West Station Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Station Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
West Station Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Station Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, West Station Apartments is pet friendly.
Does West Station Apartments offer parking?
Yes, West Station Apartments offers parking.
Does West Station Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Station Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Station Apartments have a pool?
Yes, West Station Apartments has a pool.
Does West Station Apartments have accessible units?
No, West Station Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does West Station Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Station Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in West Station Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Lotus
338 E South Temple St
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
ViA
3808 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
The Morton
245 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Prana
255 W 800 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity