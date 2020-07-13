Moda Bonneville

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive well in an apartment community environment, we cannot accommodate aggressive breeds without written approval by management. Maximum of 2 pets per home. Dog weight limit is 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Assigned Garage Spot available for $50.00/month, Assigned Outside Spot available for $35.00/month.
Storage Details: Private Storage Unit available for $25.00/month