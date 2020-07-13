All apartments in Salt Lake City
Moda Bonneville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Moda Bonneville

Open Now until 6pm
260 S 500 E · (801) 436-8185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Central City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moda Bonneville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive well in an apartment community environment, we cannot accommodate aggressive breeds without written approval by management. Maximum of 2 pets per home. Dog weight limit is 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Assigned Garage Spot available for $50.00/month, Assigned Outside Spot available for $35.00/month.
Storage Details: Private Storage Unit available for $25.00/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moda Bonneville have any available units?
Moda Bonneville has 25 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Moda Bonneville have?
Some of Moda Bonneville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moda Bonneville currently offering any rent specials?
Moda Bonneville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moda Bonneville pet-friendly?
Yes, Moda Bonneville is pet friendly.
Does Moda Bonneville offer parking?
Yes, Moda Bonneville offers parking.
Does Moda Bonneville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Moda Bonneville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Moda Bonneville have a pool?
No, Moda Bonneville does not have a pool.
Does Moda Bonneville have accessible units?
Yes, Moda Bonneville has accessible units.
Does Moda Bonneville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moda Bonneville has units with dishwashers.
