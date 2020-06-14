Apartment List
/
TX
/
wichita falls
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wichita Falls, TX

Finding an apartment in Wichita Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield House Apartments
906 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
1100 sqft
Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211 Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1616 BRITAIN STREET
1616 Britain St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
Owner pays gas and water. Large living room opens into the kitchen and dining area. 2 bedrooms and washer and dryer connections. Deposit is the same as the rent. $35 application fee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3111 GRANT STREET
3111 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 bedroom home totally remodeled. Vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, tankless water heater, mini split & air. $35 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Deposit is the same as the rent.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2213 WENONAH AVENUE
2213 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$880
1202 sqft
Adorable home for lease with so many updates! Rinnai hot water heater, slate flooring, Corian counter tops, fresh paint. There is a room attached to the Master which could be a nursery, work out room, or game room. There is a sun porch.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4621 CASCADES DRIVE
4621 Cascades Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1770 sqft
Freshly painted interior. New carpet in living area. Will have new 5 burner electric cooktop and vent. Refrigerator included. Jefferson, McNiel and Rider in the WFISD. 2 car brick attached carport for convenient parking by your front door.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2811 COMPTON ROAD
2811 Compton Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1882 sqft
Clean & spacious home located in established Fountain Park just off McNiel and convenient to Kell Blvd for your work commute! This home is ready for occupancy for immediate occupancy! It offers 2 living areas, breakfast, formal dining, large master

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4439 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE
4439 Cunningham Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1277 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Faith Village home for lease. 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Located on a corner lot, home has good curb appeal, a privacy fenced backyard and a 1 car garage. $35 application fee. Deposit is same as the rent. No smoking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE
5113 Ryan Collins Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4830 K-Mart
4830 K Mart Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1218 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ beautiful laminate wood floors throughout! Kitchen with newer appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4307 BOREN AVENUE
4307 Boren Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home now for lease in Faith Village! This property features fresh, neutral paint throughout; maintenance free vinyl siding; energy efficient windows & central H/A.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SIERRA MADRE DRIVE
4639 Sierra Madre Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1434 sqft
Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo.

1 of 29

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
6025 OAKMONT DRIVE
6025 Oakmont Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. You will love the open layout with soaring ceilings! All appliances stay including: washer, dryer, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.

1 of 7

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
4347 MCNIEL AVENUE
4347 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW PAINT INSIDE. NEW CARPET IN MASTER. REFRIGERATOR,DISHWASHER, & NEW STOVE. SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO VICIOUS BREEDS. $400 FEE FOR TWO.
Results within 5 miles of Wichita Falls

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8401 Bobby Point
8401 Bobby Point Rd, Cashion Community, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Horse Lovers Dream ? Country Living Near The City! - Leave the loud city & enjoy the peace and quiet of Country Living Close enough to the city but far enough out to be just right! Located in between Burkburnett & Wichita Falls near SAFB 4 Miles
Results within 10 miles of Wichita Falls

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1 PARK PLACE CIRCLE
1 Park Place Cir, Iowa Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1725 sqft
Beautiful home in Iowa Park. 3 bed, 2 bath. 2 car garage with tornado storm shelter below. Wood burning fire place. Has dishwasher, electric stove/oven range, microwave, side by side refrigerator, central heat & air.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11672 McFall Rd
11672 McFall Rd, Wichita County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Horse Lovers Dream 3/2 on 3 acres !!! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on 3 fenced acres. 1500 Square Feet of Living Space Open floor plan - Living room and den flow into the kitchen. Central heat and air. Iowa Park School District.
City Guide for Wichita Falls, TX

People are drawn to Arvada thanks to the beautiful Rocky Mountains, variety of attractions and the bustling economy with an exceptionally low unemployment rate. Back in the day, however, it was gold that drew prospectors and future residents.

Even after the Gold Rush died down, the city's population continued to expand, and during the 1950s, it actually grew by over 700 percent. Fortunately, there are still plenty of living spaces to go around, and for those seeking one-bedroom apartments in Arvada, there's lots to choose from.

The Apartment Hunt in Arvada

Arvada is one of the largest cities in the state of Colorado, so its one-bedroom apartments aren't confined to any single area of town. However, certain areas are more abundant in available units than others.

If you're seeking out these single-bedroom apartments, it's a good idea to start looking in Olde Town Arvada first. It's packed with apartment communities and the area is perfect for career professionals. The retail center cuts right through Olde Town, so if you're on your way home from work, you can pick up anything you need.

For those looking to further their career, Arvada is also home to several corporations in a variety of industries. These include Sorin Group, Swinerton Builders, Barber-Nichols, Sartorius and Mark IIV Equipment. Don't feel confined to Olde Town, though. If your employer or the recreational activities you love are located elsewhere, it never hurts to look around.

Arvada Apartments and Your Wallet

It all comes down to dollars and cents, and if you're looking for a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada, there are plenty of great deals to be had. You'll spend around $1,100 a month, take or give a few hundred, to call "The Celery Capital of the World" home.

Most areas in Olde Town are closer to the $1,300 mark, but if you head up to the Westdale or east of Wadsworth Bypass, you'll be more in the $900 range. You have plenty of options in Arvada, and considering Denver -- only 11 miles away -- has one-bedroom apartments pushing $2,000, you're getting a great deal.

Calling Arvada Home

Having a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada brings you a variety of advantages. In fact, one-bedroom units in general are great. Even if you don't need room for a family, apartments of these size give you the option of spreading your legs. Plus, it's always a good thing to not have your bathroom and kitchen just a feet away from each other, like in a studio.

You'll also have enough space to have friends over while still keeping your own bedroom private. And for professionals who telecommute, it's always beneficial to have an area away from your bedroom so you can focus on work rather than lying in bed watching "Breaking Bad" for the seventh time.

Aside from your apartment, you'll also enjoy these wonderful things to do in Arvada:

  • Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
  • Annual Kite Festival
  • Majestic View Nature Center
  • Almost 150 miles of soft and paved trails
  • RTD train service, connecting Arvada, Denver, Adams County and Wheat Ridge

Maybe you want the tranquil recreational activities in Arvada. Maybe you like being close to the telecommunications, aerospace and tech industries located in nearby Denver. Either way, Arvada is the place you should call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wichita Falls, TX

Finding an apartment in Wichita Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wichita Falls 3 BedroomsWichita Falls Apartments with BalconyWichita Falls Apartments with Garage
Wichita Falls Apartments with ParkingWichita Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerWichita Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Wichita Falls Luxury PlacesWichita Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawton, OKDuncan, OK
Bowie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University