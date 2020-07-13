Apartment List
/
TX
/
wichita falls
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Wichita Falls, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wichita Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4863 RHEA ROAD
4863 Rhea Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open living room has wood-like tile flooring & fireplace. Dining area has large center island w/granite top & bar seating.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 New Haven
1411 New Haven Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
No credit check. Your job is your credit - Property Id: 85848 3 bedroom,1 bath, 1 car garage single family home. Ceiling fans through out, washer and dryer connections,no carpet. Large fenced in back yard. Central heat and air.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2411 A LOU LANE
2411 Lou Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1914 sqft
Great condition large patio home on private cul-de-sac near MSU. Recent updates include interior paint, light fixtures and carpet in the bedrooms. Handsome laminate flooring in living/dining with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield House Apartments
906 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
1100 sqft
Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211 Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE
5210 Sunnybrook Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1526 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE in Wichita Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2701 TAFT BOULEVARD
2701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1638 sqft
For Lease- Rent $1550/ Deposit $1550. No smokers. No pets. Very nice home in great location - corner lot w/large backyard. Beautiful hardwoods. Nicely remodeled kitchen. Stackable washer & dryer provided. Deposit must accompany application.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4307 HURSON LANE
4307 Hurson Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2040 sqft
$1650 A month. $1650 deposit. No Pets. No Smoking. Minimum 2 yr lease!

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4307 BOREN AVENUE
4307 Boren Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home now for lease in Faith Village! This property features fresh, neutral paint throughout; maintenance free vinyl siding; energy efficient windows & central H/A.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SIERRA MADRE DRIVE
4639 Sierra Madre Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1434 sqft
Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo.

1 of 29

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
6025 OAKMONT DRIVE
6025 Oakmont Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. You will love the open layout with soaring ceilings! All appliances stay including: washer, dryer, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.

1 of 7

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
4347 MCNIEL AVENUE
4347 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1287 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW PAINT INSIDE. NEW CARPET IN MASTER. REFRIGERATOR,DISHWASHER, & NEW STOVE. SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO VICIOUS BREEDS. $400 FEE FOR TWO.

1 of 8

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
4939 BAYBERRY DRIVE
4939 Bayberry Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
Immaculate home with private master suite. Huge walk in closet, tub and separate shower. Kitchen is spacious and has eating bar. Hall bath is between spare bedrooms with beautiful tile walls around tub/shower.

1 of 24

Last updated December 10 at 09:58pm
1 Unit Available
3702 Alexandria Street
3702 Alexandria Street, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in a great area. This home has a greenbelt in front of it that has a park area and Tennis Courts! The Home has a floor to ceiling brick fireplace in the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3433 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3433 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1554 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 car garage townhome. Home is 3 years old. Easy access with 3 foot wide interior doors.
Results within 5 miles of Wichita Falls

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
608 N BELL ROAD
608 Bell Rd N, Iowa Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2143 sqft
For lease. Main home, shop and approx. 1.5 acres. $2,450 a month. $2000 security deposit. House is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, 2143 sq.ft. Beautiful kitchen with black granite countertops, white cabinets and black appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7933 Bobby Point
7933 Bobby Point Rd, Cashion Community, TX
4 Bedrooms
$950
2128 sqft
Horse Lover's Dream 4 bedroom - @-@ SPECIAL!! Get $100 monthly discount when you pay rent on or before the first of each month!@-@ Net rent would be $850 if paid by 1st !!!!! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Sits on a little over 2 acres OVER 2,100 square feet of
City Guide for Wichita Falls, TX

People are drawn to Arvada thanks to the beautiful Rocky Mountains, variety of attractions and the bustling economy with an exceptionally low unemployment rate. Back in the day, however, it was gold that drew prospectors and future residents.

Even after the Gold Rush died down, the city's population continued to expand, and during the 1950s, it actually grew by over 700 percent. Fortunately, there are still plenty of living spaces to go around, and for those seeking one-bedroom apartments in Arvada, there's lots to choose from.

The Apartment Hunt in Arvada

Arvada is one of the largest cities in the state of Colorado, so its one-bedroom apartments aren't confined to any single area of town. However, certain areas are more abundant in available units than others.

If you're seeking out these single-bedroom apartments, it's a good idea to start looking in Olde Town Arvada first. It's packed with apartment communities and the area is perfect for career professionals. The retail center cuts right through Olde Town, so if you're on your way home from work, you can pick up anything you need.

For those looking to further their career, Arvada is also home to several corporations in a variety of industries. These include Sorin Group, Swinerton Builders, Barber-Nichols, Sartorius and Mark IIV Equipment. Don't feel confined to Olde Town, though. If your employer or the recreational activities you love are located elsewhere, it never hurts to look around.

Arvada Apartments and Your Wallet

It all comes down to dollars and cents, and if you're looking for a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada, there are plenty of great deals to be had. You'll spend around $1,100 a month, take or give a few hundred, to call "The Celery Capital of the World" home.

Most areas in Olde Town are closer to the $1,300 mark, but if you head up to the Westdale or east of Wadsworth Bypass, you'll be more in the $900 range. You have plenty of options in Arvada, and considering Denver -- only 11 miles away -- has one-bedroom apartments pushing $2,000, you're getting a great deal.

Calling Arvada Home

Having a one-bedroom apartment in Arvada brings you a variety of advantages. In fact, one-bedroom units in general are great. Even if you don't need room for a family, apartments of these size give you the option of spreading your legs. Plus, it's always a good thing to not have your bathroom and kitchen just a feet away from each other, like in a studio.

You'll also have enough space to have friends over while still keeping your own bedroom private. And for professionals who telecommute, it's always beneficial to have an area away from your bedroom so you can focus on work rather than lying in bed watching "Breaking Bad" for the seventh time.

Aside from your apartment, you'll also enjoy these wonderful things to do in Arvada:

  • Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
  • Annual Kite Festival
  • Majestic View Nature Center
  • Almost 150 miles of soft and paved trails
  • RTD train service, connecting Arvada, Denver, Adams County and Wheat Ridge

Maybe you want the tranquil recreational activities in Arvada. Maybe you like being close to the telecommunications, aerospace and tech industries located in nearby Denver. Either way, Arvada is the place you should call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wichita Falls, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wichita Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Wichita Falls 3 BedroomsWichita Falls Apartments with BalconyWichita Falls Apartments with Garage
Wichita Falls Apartments with ParkingWichita Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerWichita Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Wichita Falls Luxury PlacesWichita Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawton, OKDuncan, OK
Bowie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University