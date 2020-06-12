/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weslaco, TX
Keystone Apartments
1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
796 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX.
2013 E Llano Grande Street
2013 East Llano Grande Street, Weslaco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1066 sqft
Looking for a home to rent in Weslaco? This 2 bedroom/2 bath stucco home is cute, cozy and pretty in pink! The home has been well maintained, and features all tile floors, spacious bedrooms and an efficient layout.
Results within 5 miles of Weslaco
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
2 Bedrooms
$624
947 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
1809 Jackson Ave 4
1809 Jackson St, Olivarez, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
NEW LOW RENT FOR A BRAND NEW APARTMENT!!! - Property Id: 124495 BRAND NEW 4 PLEX JUST BUILT 2019!! ONLY 1 LEFT 2B/2B AT SUCH A GREAT PRICE!!! BEAUTIFUL NEW 4PLEX LOCATED IN WESLACO OFF WEST GATE EXIT CLOSE TO THE EXPRESSWAY ACROSS FROM BUFFALO
105 E 10th Street
105 E 10th St, Mercedes, TX
2 Bedrooms
$580
750 sqft
Great Location, downtown Mercedes. Close to Expressway, HEB, Mercedes Mall. The apartment is all tile flooring, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room, on the first floor. Laundry Area on-premises.
705 Murphy Avenue - 13
705 Murphy Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
935 sqft
14 Unit Apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Weslaco
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
1923 Lemon Tree Ct
1923 Lemon Tree Ct, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
MOVE IN WITH JUST RENT!!!! Actual address: 2005 Lemon Tree Ct Edinburg, Tx ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer) Lemon Tree Court Edinburg TX Great location Off Freddy Gonzalez and Closner, behind Stadium Field at Dawson
3105 Javalina Road
3105 Javalina Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
NEW and Ready To MOVE in NOW!! Experience luxury at its best living at a brand new apartment complex, located at an exclusive gated community with affordable rent.
1026 South 10th Avenue - 6
1026 S 10th Ave, Edinburg, TX
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1026 South 10th Avenue - 6 in Edinburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
3003 Linda Vista Street
3003 Linda Vista St, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3808 sqft
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION BRICK AND STONE ACCENTED APARTMENTS IN EDINBURG. SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT WITH GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. SIZABLE BEDROOMS WITH GREAT CLOSET SPACE.
2416 East Rogers Road - 23
2416 E Rogers Rd, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
BRAND NEW UPSTAIRS UNIT!! MOVE IN SPECIAL- RENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $500- WATER INCLUDED!! Beautiful, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath units. Located off N 281 and Rodgers Rd. Walking distance from 3 elementary schools and middle school.
1108 West Eisenhower Street - H
1108 W Eisenhower St, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 West Eisenhower Street - H in Pharr. View photos, descriptions and more!
311 E. Crockett Ave.-6
311 E Crockett Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
620 sqft
61 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex 61 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex - Children's Playground - Family BBQ and Picnic Area