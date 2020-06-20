All apartments in Weslaco
Weslaco, TX
4218 Vida Grande
4218 Vida Grande

4218 Vida Grande
Location

4218 Vida Grande, Weslaco, TX 78596
Tierra Santa Golf Club Community

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290611

Wonderful home in Weslaco with 3 full bedrooms, 3 full baths + Bonus Room thru Garage for Maids, Storage or Game Room. Beautiful views to the golf course. 2 Car Garage
This beautiful home features stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile floors, Brick Accent Wall, Nice Counters, Two Story Home!

3 FULL BED ROOMS
1  MAIDS QUARTERS
3 FULL BATHS

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290611
Property Id 290611

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5818773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Vida Grande have any available units?
4218 Vida Grande has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4218 Vida Grande have?
Some of 4218 Vida Grande's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Vida Grande currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Vida Grande isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Vida Grande pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Vida Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weslaco.
Does 4218 Vida Grande offer parking?
Yes, 4218 Vida Grande does offer parking.
Does 4218 Vida Grande have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 Vida Grande offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Vida Grande have a pool?
No, 4218 Vida Grande does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Vida Grande have accessible units?
No, 4218 Vida Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Vida Grande have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Vida Grande does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Vida Grande have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 Vida Grande does not have units with air conditioning.
