3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Troup, TX
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
Troup Townhomes
400 East Magnolia St, Troup, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
908 W Duvall
908 W Duval St, Troup, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1545 sqft

Results within 10 miles of Troup
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 Amanda Ct.
112 Amanda Ct, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Located in the Brittain Court gated community in Whitehouse, this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floor plan and is simply picture perfect! Tastefully landscaped, this brick house features neutral-toned carpet and tile
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1837 sqft

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Wade St.
103 Wade St, Arp, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow - This beautifully remodeled Bungalow is a definite must see! Featuring gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept living, kitchen and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Redbud Circle
400 Redbud Cir, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1402 sqft
400 Redbud Circle Available 08/11/20 Three bedroom home on corner lot in Whitehouse ISD! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Whitehouse ISD.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Downtown Whitehouse
1 Unit Available
604 S Hwy 110, Unit D
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
20735 FM 756
20735 FM 756, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1881 sqft
You do not want to miss out on this stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport country home in Tyler! This home will be perfect for your growing family, or over night guest stays.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1602 Diamond Cove
1602 Diamond Cv, Whitehouse, TX
Located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD, this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floorplan and so much space! This lovely home features wood plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 Silver Cove
1900 Silver Cv, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1718 sqft
Spotless 3/2/2 home with no carpet (all wood or tile flooring). Whitehouse schools, huge fenced back yard, fireplace, granite couters, utility room, sprinkler system, move in ready.