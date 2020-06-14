34 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX

Apartment List
17 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
New Territory
30 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Land
Alief
46 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Alief
9 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Westwood
36 Units Available
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$539
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
996 sqft
Traditional gated community not far from West Sam Houston Parkway and Southwest Freeway. Tranquil apartments have poolside views, ceiling fans, and bathtubs. On-site clubhouse, laundry room, and parking.
Westwood
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, 24-hour maintenance and business center. Located just minutes from BW-8, so convenient for commuters.
Westchase
Contact for Availability
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
Washer and dryer in every floorplan, plus details like two-tone paint. Walking paths and picnic areas shaded by towering trees. Resort-style pools with shaded cabana lounge and barbeque areas. Open, inviting fitness room with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights.
Sharpstown
6 Units Available
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
817 sqft
Just south of Beechnut street and east of Brays Bayou, these comfortable one- and two-bedroom units include air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces, patios and balconies, and new refrigerators.
Results within 10 miles of Sugar Land
Eldridge - West Oaks
95 Units Available
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1458 sqft
Lushly landscaped grounds that encompass 30 acres with picturesque walkways, 2 pools, a fully-equipped fitness center, and other amenities. Convenient location near major industry, highways, and various retail businesses. Minutes to I-10, Kroger, and trails at Turkey Creek.
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
27 Units Available
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1184 sqft
Upgraded units feature spacious floor plans that have island kitchens. Beautiful pool and other amenities offered to all residents. Excellent location in Houston.
Eldridge - West Oaks
18 Units Available
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
Prime East Houston location with easy access to highways 225 and146, and I-10. Great shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Apartments have designer paint, upgraded flooring, granite countertops and more.
$
Great Uptown
22 Units Available
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1800 sqft
Furnished apartments available, plus flexible lease terms. Private entrance to each home and a gated entrance to the community for comfort and privacy. Five minute walk to multiple bus lines.
$
Great Uptown
18 Units Available
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1078 sqft
Resort-style pool accented with fountains and a brick sundeck. The gym has abundant natural light, and equipment for cardio or resistance training. Luxuries like high-end countertops in the kitchen and oversized tile bathrooms. Less than a mile to grocery shopping and dining.
$
Great Uptown
12 Units Available
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
685 sqft
Nine foot ceilings, two tone paint and crown molding for elegant living. Furnished apartments available. Sparkling pool with sundeck. Minutes from the Galleria.
$
Great Uptown
19 Units Available
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1018 sqft
Porcelain tile and oversized windows. Pool surrounded by sundeck for lounging. Fast access to I-610.
Eldridge - West Oaks
35 Units Available
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,811
2098 sqft
Townhomes, villas and apartment homes are all available in this beautiful community in the Energy Corridor. Luxury amenities include a sauna, clubhouse, media room and cabanas. Putting green also on site.
Great Uptown
14 Units Available
Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1381 sqft
Open floor plans with windows that stretch nearly floor to ceiling. Resident activities including wine tastings and holiday events. Green initiatives like rain sensor on irrigation system, energy-efficient lighting and water-conserving faucets.
Memorial
85 Units Available
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd., Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,803
1414 sqft
Wood grain flooring and granite countertops. Full-sized washer and dryer in each home. Resort-style pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
Eldridge - West Oaks
25 Units Available
Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1416 sqft
High ceilings and abundant natural light. Resident social activities and fitness personal training available. Gaming room equipped with Playstation and XBox 1. Corporate housing and furnished apartments available.
$
Eldridge - West Oaks
30 Units Available
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1402 sqft
Elegant touches like two-tone paint and crown molding. Furnished apartments available. Fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Terry Hershey Park.
$
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
27 Units Available
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
998 sqft
Secluded complex in a heavily wooded area that has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that can have an oversized individual patio/sun deck. Each unit has a gourmet kitchen. Residents can relax or exercise using the on-site sparkling swimming pools, tennis/racquetball courts, or the nearby golf courses.
$
Great Uptown
12 Units Available
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
Sparkling pool surrounded by stone sundeck and lush vegetation. Flexible lease terms, with furnished apartments available. Less than a mile to Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, along with many dining options
Energy Corridor
8 Units Available
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community is adjacent to Bear Creek Pioneer Park. Resort-style pool is accented with landscaped gardens. All apartments have walk-in closets, high ceilings and patios.
$
Westchase
12 Units Available
Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1136 sqft
Large windows for plenty of natural light throughout. Attached garage and in-home washer/dryer with every floor plan. Corporate housing and six-month leases available. Minutes to Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway.

June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sugar Land Rent Report. Sugar Land rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sugar Land rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sugar Land rents decline sharply over the past month

Sugar Land rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sugar Land stand at $1,263 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,546 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Sugar Land's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Sugar Land over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sugar Land

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sugar Land, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sugar Land is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Sugar Land's median two-bedroom rent of $1,546 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Sugar Land.
    • While rents in Sugar Land fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sugar Land than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Sugar Land is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

