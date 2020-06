Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Step into this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath town home located in Pharr Plantation! Featuring 1310 living SF, this town home has a great functional layout. The first floor has a very spacious and open kitchen and living room area that includes a half bathroom and a dining area. The public areas are tiled with a nice white ceramic that gives a vibrant light and shine throughout the area. The kitchen has wooden cabinetry along with an area for quick meals. The bedrooms upstairs are carpeted and large, featuring closets that will handily store your items! The master bathroom is ideal and very appropriate for someone looking for an efficient yet luxurious living space. The backyard is nice and has a small patio area. Strong rental history so great for a rental or your very own home! Call today!