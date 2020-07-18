All apartments in Pharr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2305 N Dahlia St

2305 Dahlia Street · (955) 627-5506
Location

2305 Dahlia Street, Pharr, TX 78577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $750 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
2305 Dahlia Pharr,TX 78577

VIP Apartments is a beautiful private community conveniently located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd. you will be so close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83. All apartments are 2 bedrooms 2 bath with spacious bedrooms, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures. Unit includes kitchen, dining, and living areas plus washer and dryer closet.  There is a private patio for every unit, perfect for gatherings and barbeques.  Covered parking is provided with two assigned parking spots.  Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The tile floor is a beautiful neutral shade with kitchen granite counters and black or stainless steel appliances, call today for availability and exceptional pricing.

2 Bed 2 Bath

Granite Counters

Stove and Fridge Included

All tile floors

2 Covered Parking Spaces

Private Patio

Washer and Dryer Included

Great Location off Expressway 281 and Pecan

No water or light services included.

This is a pet friendly unit, ask about requirements and fees.

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

____________________________________________________________

To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

(RLNE5902907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 N Dahlia St have any available units?
2305 N Dahlia St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2305 N Dahlia St have?
Some of 2305 N Dahlia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 N Dahlia St currently offering any rent specials?
2305 N Dahlia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 N Dahlia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 N Dahlia St is pet friendly.
Does 2305 N Dahlia St offer parking?
Yes, 2305 N Dahlia St offers parking.
Does 2305 N Dahlia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 N Dahlia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 N Dahlia St have a pool?
No, 2305 N Dahlia St does not have a pool.
Does 2305 N Dahlia St have accessible units?
No, 2305 N Dahlia St does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 N Dahlia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 N Dahlia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 N Dahlia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2305 N Dahlia St has units with air conditioning.
