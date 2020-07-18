2305 N Dahlia St

Amenities

VIP Apartments is a beautiful private community conveniently located between Pharr and McAllen off 495 (Pecan) and between Expressway 83 and Sugar Rd. you will be so close to local businesses, restaurants, banks and Expressway 83. All apartments are 2 bedrooms 2 bath with spacious bedrooms, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures. Unit includes kitchen, dining, and living areas plus washer and dryer closet. There is a private patio for every unit, perfect for gatherings and barbeques. Covered parking is provided with two assigned parking spots. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. The tile floor is a beautiful neutral shade with kitchen granite counters and black or stainless steel appliances, call today for availability and exceptional pricing.



To qualify we require a valid ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).



