Home
/
Pharr, TX
/
1406 W Fig Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1406 W Fig Ave

1406 West Fig Avenue · No Longer Available
Pharr
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1406 West Fig Avenue, Pharr, TX 78577

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059

Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures and lush landscape. Units include kitchen counters with a combination of tile or granite and some decorative glass inserts, dining, and living areas are open concept so you may use the space at your convenience or use the kitchen bar for barstools and have additional seating.

Granite/Tile Counters
Stove and Fridge Included
Floors: Tile, Wood, Carpet (each address features change)
2 Assigned Parking Spaces
Private Patios
Washer and Dryer Included
No water or light services included.
Most buildings are pet friendly, ask about requirements and fees.

APPLY IN OFFICE!
RENT NOW RGV
956 627 5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217059
Property Id 217059

(RLNE5826474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 W Fig Ave have any available units?
1406 W Fig Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pharr, TX.
What amenities does 1406 W Fig Ave have?
Some of 1406 W Fig Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 W Fig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1406 W Fig Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 W Fig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 W Fig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1406 W Fig Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1406 W Fig Ave does offer parking.
Does 1406 W Fig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 W Fig Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 W Fig Ave have a pool?
No, 1406 W Fig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1406 W Fig Ave have accessible units?
No, 1406 W Fig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 W Fig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 W Fig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 W Fig Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 W Fig Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
