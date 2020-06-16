1406 W Fig Ave

Amenities

MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059



Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures and lush landscape. Units include kitchen counters with a combination of tile or granite and some decorative glass inserts, dining, and living areas are open concept so you may use the space at your convenience or use the kitchen bar for barstools and have additional seating.



Granite/Tile Counters

Stove and Fridge Included

Floors: Tile, Wood, Carpet (each address features change)

2 Assigned Parking Spaces

Private Patios

Washer and Dryer Included

No water or light services included.

Most buildings are pet friendly, ask about requirements and fees.



APPLY IN OFFICE!

RENT NOW RGV

956 627 5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217059

