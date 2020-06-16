1406 W Fig Ave

Amenities
MOVE IN TODAY WITH ONLY $700!!! - Property Id: 217059
Private patios for each, covered assigned parking in most buildings, spacious bedrooms and most with walking closets and linens closets, plenty of storage behind the stairs, very well kept always with fresh paint and new blinds and fixtures and lush landscape. Units include kitchen counters with a combination of tile or granite and some decorative glass inserts, dining, and living areas are open concept so you may use the space at your convenience or use the kitchen bar for barstools and have additional seating.
Granite/Tile Counters
Stove and Fridge Included
Floors: Tile, Wood, Carpet (each address features change)
2 Assigned Parking Spaces
Private Patios
Washer and Dryer Included
No water or light services included.
Most buildings are pet friendly, ask about requirements and fees.
APPLY IN OFFICE!
RENT NOW RGV
956 627 5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501
